Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.61

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Logan Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CVE LGN opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.20 million.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

