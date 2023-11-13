Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 32.3% in October

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

