Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

BJDX opened at $3.33 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($1.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Further Reading

