Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $65.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

