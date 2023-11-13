Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,300 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $222.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

