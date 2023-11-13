Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $286,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.