Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $286,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

