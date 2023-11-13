Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 12,598 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.69. 5,253,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,994,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

