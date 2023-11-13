Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,371 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 925,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 415,435 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

