ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.
ATCO Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $27.10 on Monday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.
ATCO Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
