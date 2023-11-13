ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

ATCO Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $27.10 on Monday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLLF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATCO

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.