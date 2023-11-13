Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Assurant worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1 %

Assurant stock opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.