Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $85.33

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.81. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,584,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533,991 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.