Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

