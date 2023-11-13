Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target at $3.28

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.58 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

