Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $538.90. The stock had a trading volume of 228,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.54 and its 200 day moving average is $496.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

