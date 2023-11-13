Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,858 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. 5,312,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,218,223. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.