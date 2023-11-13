Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,488 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
