Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in October

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,831,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 1,226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Air Canada stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 125.62% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on ACDVF

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.