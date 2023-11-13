AGF Management Ltd. Has $58.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $58,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.59. The stock had a trading volume of 148,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

