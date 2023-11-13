ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.41.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

