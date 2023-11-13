ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.41.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
