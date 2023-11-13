AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

