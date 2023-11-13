900 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

