80,492 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,316,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,237,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

