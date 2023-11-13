1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

