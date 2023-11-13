15,234 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $403.36. 828,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,333. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.12. The firm has a market cap of $322.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
