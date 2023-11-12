Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

