World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 214,166 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

