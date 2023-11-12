Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.