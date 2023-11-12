Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 170,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,420,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 330,871 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

