Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,276,000 after buying an additional 166,539 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,637,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,443,000 after buying an additional 290,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $256.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

