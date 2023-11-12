Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 10.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $40.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

WINA opened at $438.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a twelve month low of $232.27 and a twelve month high of $438.98.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at $20,654,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at $20,654,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Winmark by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Winmark by 46.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

