Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 29th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

