Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

NYSE:VIST opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.