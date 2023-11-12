Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of VPG opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

