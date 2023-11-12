Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $18,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $13,642,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $37,565,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,923 shares of company stock worth $3,873,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

