Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Euro by 2,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Euro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ULE opened at $11.11 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Euro has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

About ProShares Ultra Euro

The ProShares Ultra Euro (ULE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of the euro spot price against the US dollar. ULE was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

