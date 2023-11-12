Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Energizer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Up 0.3 %

ENR stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

