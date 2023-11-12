Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 645 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

