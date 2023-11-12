Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,656 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.