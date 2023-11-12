Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,656 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Price Performance
Ziff Davis stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
