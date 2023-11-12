Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

