Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.