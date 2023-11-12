Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

