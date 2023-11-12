Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $530.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.56. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.05 and a 12-month high of $861.89.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.