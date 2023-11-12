Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of TU opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

