Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Popular by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 474.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after buying an additional 1,694,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of BPOP opened at $68.02 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

