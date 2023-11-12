Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE HMC opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.