Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 230.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,141 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

