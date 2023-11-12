Truist Financial Trims Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price to $16.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

