Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,716 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

