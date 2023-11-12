Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

