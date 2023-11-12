Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys 707,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 288.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 6.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $201,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

